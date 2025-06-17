Fort Hood name change officially underway

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — Fort Cavazos has officially been redesignated as Fort Hood, according to officials.

The installation has received official orders to implement the change and is in the process of carrying those orders out as directed.

The installation is currently updating the online presence, including Facebook and the website, and will update physical signage and materials, "later this summer," according to post staff.

Fort Hood's new designation is to honor Distinguished Service Cross recipient Col. Robert B. Hood for his heroism during World War I.

Col. Hood received the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions in battle. During intense shelling near Thiaucourt, France, then-Captain Hood directed artillery fire under enfilading machine-gun fire.

After his gun crew was lost to enemy fire, he rapidly reorganized and returned fire within minutes, restoring combat capability.

An official ceremony will be held at a later date and updates will be provided as they become available.