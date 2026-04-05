Fort Graham Baptist Church holds first service after fire

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — Fort Graham Baptist Church will host their first Sunday service after losing its church earlier this week.

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“We aren’t broken, we still have hope and joy," said Bob Kidnew, the music director for Fort Graham Baptist Church.

Fort Graham Baptist Church caught on fire and was then demolished on Wednesday. Bob Kidnew, the music director, said they’re a praying and faithful community, and Sunday service must go on.

“The building means nothing compared to what Christ has done and risen for us. Our hope is in him, not in the building, and we want people to know that…we’ll hopefully have a lot of people coming in that normally wouldn’t come to our church service," said Kidnew.

Kidnew said it’s about showing the congregation the hope of Jesus Christ.

“It’s amazing after the fire, everyone said we’re going to have hope and confidence in God and said we’re going to still have Easter service, Easter dinner, and the Easter egg hunt for the kids," said Kidnew.

But preparing for Easter service after losing the church is something Kidnew said required significant support from the community.

“We had a lot of people come together to put this…we lost everything…our drums, our instruments, our mics, our music system, our TV’s. So what you're seeing here is a lot of people put together and committed a lot of time, and a lot of donations from other churches have stepped up," said Kidnew.

He said seeing the community come together is what keeps them going.

“Just part of the family of God that they know what we’re doing in the community and that weren’t competitors…we’re all on the same team, and they want to make sure we keep going," said Kidnew.

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