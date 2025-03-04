Fort Cavazos soldiers plead guilty to smuggling illegal aliens for financial gain

ALPINE, Texas (KXXV) — Two Fort Cavazos soldiers, Enrique Jauregui and Angel Palma, pleaded guilty in federal court in Alpine to one count of aiding and abetting the transportation of illegal aliens for financial gain.

According to court documents, Jauregui organized the smuggling operation and recruited Palma and another co-conspirator, Emilio Mendoza Lopez. Jauregui provided them with location details to pick up the illegal aliens, sent supportive messages and instructions, and planned to pay Palma and Mendoza Lopez after they dropped off the aliens.

On Nov. 27, 2024, Palma and Mendoza Lopez drove from Fort Cavazos to Presidio, where they picked up three illegal aliens. The two then led U.S. Border Patrol agents on a high-speed chase, during which they struck a marked USBP vehicle, injuring an agent. Palma, Mendoza Lopez, and the illegal aliens fled on foot. All were apprehended except for Palma, who was later found at a hotel in Odessa and arrested.

Jauregui and Palma are set to be sentenced on May 23, facing up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. Mendoza Lopez, who pleaded guilty on Jan. 27, is scheduled for sentencing on April 25, also facing up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A federal judge will determine their sentences after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney Margaret Leachman for the Western District of Texas announced the plea. Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Border Patrol, and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Cayton is prosecuting.