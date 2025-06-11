Fort Cavazos name change sparks debate among Killeen veterans

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KXXV) — For Ricardo Acosta, Fort Hood is more than just a name—it’s a place woven into his family history. His father served there from 1983 to 1985, and Acosta himself was stationed there from 1997 to 2000, later settling in Killeen permanently after his retirement in 2003.

So when President Trump announced plans to restore the names of seven Army posts, including Fort Cavazos, Acosta was immediately struck with a wide array of emotions.

“I was a young soldier here at Hood. I became a non-commissioned officer here. I went to school here. So, for me to have Fort Hood back, in spirit, it’s cool—but I would really be remiss to say I wouldn’t like it to go back to Hood,” Acosta said.

Despite his deep ties to Fort Hood, Acosta acknowledges that the decision is complicated, especially for Latino veterans who celebrated the previous renaming in honor of Richard Cavazos.

“We’re gonna have a lot of mixed feelings,” Acosta admitted. “I know, for my Hispanic brothers and sisters that served, for us, it’s kind of a kick to the gut.”

Cavazos, a Texas native from Kingsville, was a second-generation soldier, just like Acosta. A Texas Tech graduate with a geology degree, Cavazos made military history as the first Hispanic four-star general—a legacy that many believe deserved permanent recognition.

Beyond the cultural implications, Acosta is also worried about the financial burden the name change reversal will place on businesses in and around the installation.

“A lot of the businesses didn’t want to change their name because it’s not cost-effective to do so,” he explained. “A lot of these companies can’t afford to rebrand—their menus, signage, and advertising were a huge expense.”

Now, with another switch on the horizon, businesses that reluctantly updated their branding two years ago may have to endure another costly transition.

The Debate Over Cavazos’ Legacy

While the new Fort Hood name honors World War II Col. Robert B. Hood, rather than Confederate General John Bell Hood, Acosta argues that the name should have stayed with Cavazos.

“Man, the history of Richard Cavazos was amazing. But knowing his history now, it’s kind of significant—especially to me as a Latino heritage soldier and veteran,” Acosta said. “It’s fair to say that Richard Cavazos, in my heart, deserves the name on base.”

What’s Next?

The Army has vowed to take ‘all necessary action’ to fulfill the presidential order, though an official timeline for implementation has yet to be announced.

