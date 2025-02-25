Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Fort Cavazos DES Police seek public’s help in locating missing child

Missing Teen
Fort Cavazos
Koriyah Nicole Eugena Dixon
Missing Teen
Posted

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The Fort Cavazos Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) Police Intelligence Branch is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Koriyah Nicole Eugene Dixon, who has been reported missing from her residence in Fort Cavazos, Texas.

Dixon is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a thin build, black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pajamas with a blue puffer jacket.

Authorities urge anyone with credible information about Dixon’s whereabouts to contact the Fort Cavazos Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood