Fort Cavazos DES Police seek public’s help in locating missing child

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The Fort Cavazos Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) Police Intelligence Branch is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Koriyah Nicole Eugene Dixon, who has been reported missing from her residence in Fort Cavazos, Texas.

Dixon is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a thin build, black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pajamas with a blue puffer jacket.

Authorities urge anyone with credible information about Dixon’s whereabouts to contact the Fort Cavazos Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170.