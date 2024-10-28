Former KWSC board member speaks out on water crisis amid infrastructure challenges

KEMPNER, Texas (KXXV) — Former Kempner Water Supply board member Keith Turner spoke out for the first time as the community's water woes continued.

"A lot of that is due to the age of the system, and that's going to continue when you're dealing with something that's been down there for 50 years – nothing is built to last forever," Turner said.

Last week, a main water line break left the Lampasas and Kempner communities without water. The repairs created a domino effect, as several leaks and low water pressure have been reported since then.

"I've lived out here for quite a while, so I wasn't that frustrated," Turner said. "It becomes where you prepare for these situations."

An alert sent out by Kempner Water Supply explained that the steel pipes, encased in concrete and buried 12 feet deep, have not been touched since 1978.

The disruption from the repairs has caused issues for residents in an already frustrated community. Still, crews are working to close off the leaks and continue repairs.

However, Turner said these are issues that just can't be avoided. He added he would not be surprised if it happens again, but the community will face each challenge as it comes.

Kempner remains under a boil water notice.

