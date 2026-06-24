Former Baylor Bear returns to program to be assistant coach

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is back with the Baylor Bears.

Instead of on the court, the former national champion has been named as an assistant coach for Baylor men's basketball.

Welcome home, @JonathanTchamwa!



The 2021 National Champion joins the staff following a stint with the San Antonio Spurs.#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/qYY44l3Bv9 — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) June 24, 2026

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua reunites with head coach Scott Drew as Tchatchoua was a member of the Bears 2021 National Championship team.

Baylor coaches refer to him as “Everyday Jon,” because he brings the same energy every day.

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