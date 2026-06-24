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Former Baylor Bear returns to program to be assistant coach

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
Baylor Athletics
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
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WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is back with the Baylor Bears.

Instead of on the court, the former national champion has been named as an assistant coach for Baylor men's basketball.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua reunites with head coach Scott Drew as Tchatchoua was a member of the Bears 2021 National Championship team.

Baylor coaches refer to him as “Everyday Jon,” because he brings the same energy every day.

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