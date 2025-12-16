COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M's enrollment continues to climb year after year, making it the largest university in the country. As the Aggies prepare for their first-ever College Football Playoff matchup against Miami on Saturday, questions arise about whether athletic success influences students' decisions to attend the university.

15 ABC spoke with students and reached out to the university to explore this connection between wins on Kyle Field and enrollment numbers.

Watch the full story here:

Football fever or Aggie spirit: Does athletic success influence student enrollment at Texas A&M?

"We have good programs here, but you know, it's definitely a bonus to have a good sports team. It's exciting and it's entertaining," Texas A&M student, Avery Liddell said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M student, Avery Liddell shares his thoughts about athletic success influencing student enrollment.

Texas A&M enrollment climbs every year, with more students wanting to become part of the Aggie family. As the Aggies prepare for their historic playoff appearance, that success raises questions about its impact on prospective students.

Ezekiel Ramirez Students walking around the Texas A&M campus.

When asked if athletic success influences people's decision to attend Texas A&M, students had mixed responses.

"Oh, I mean, that's for sure, you know, like with more attention," Texas A&M student, Kolby Anderson said.

"I think that excitement will probably bring in more people than we already have," Liddell said.

However, data tells a different story. According to a study from the Office of Business Performance Analytics, enrollment has increased every single year—regardless of how successful the athletic department was during that season.

Ezekiel Ramirez According to a study from the Office of Business Performance Analytics, enrollment has increased every single year—regardless of how successful the athletic department was during that season.

"I came here before we were doing very good. That was not a big impact on why I came here," Liddell said.

In a statement, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management and Chief Enrollment Officer Chris Reed says athletic success can drive interest—but it's only one factor.

Ezekiel Ramirez In a statement, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management and Chief Enrollment Officer Chris Reed says athletic success can drive interest—but it's only one factor.

Athletic success may raise awareness—but students like Anderson tell 15 ABC culture, tradition, and Aggie spirit keep people coming back to Texas A&M.

"We haven't necessarily been the best in the past, but people still come here, people still go to Midnight Yell, people still participate in our traditions and engage in our community. I think that the Aggie spirit has a lasting power that goes beyond just football," Anderson said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M student, Avery Liddell shares his thoughts about athletic success influencing student enrollment.

Kickoff for the playoff clash with Miami is set for 11 a.m. this Saturday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.