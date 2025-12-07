Texas A&M to host playoff game at Kyle Field against Miami Hurricanes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — On Sunday the College Football Playoff Selection Committee announced Texas A&M as the No. 7 seed.

The Aggies will host a home playoff game at Kyle Field on December 20 against Miami for the first round. Kickoff is 11:00 a.m. on 25 News.

Ticket sales open to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 12. Student ticket pull begins Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 8 a.m. for sports pass holders, with a priority deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

This marks the Aggies' first playoff appearance and first postseason playoff game at Kyle Field.

A win over Miami would be A&M's first program win in the CFP. Aggies would advance to the Cotton Bowl against No. 2 Ohio State on Dec. 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.