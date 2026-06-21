Flooded Waco homeowner gets help from disaster relief team

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texans on Mission is stepping in to help ease the burden on flooded homeowners by providing assistance and support wherever possible.



Flood damage to Lisa Floyd's home can cost up to $100,000

“A lot of these people, they lost hope…what am I going to do…their house is flooded," said Bruce Slaven with Texans on Mission.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"The water was coming in under the floor, and we did not know that," said Waco homeowner Lisa Floyd.

Last weekend's flood damaged Lisa Rios-Floyd's home. She said she purchased her home a year ago and didn’t think her home would flood with 2 feet of water.

“My daughter was trying to go to the back door to go get the other kids out of the back room and when she tried to open it she noticed it was piled up and all the water came in," said Floyd.

She said it all happened on Sunday when it started raining and her kids were trying to enter the home from the backyard.

Floyd knew her home suffered more damage than what her insurance would cover. She was connected with Texans on Mission, a group of volunteers who immediately began removing sheetrock to prevent mold damage.

Bruce Slaven, a blue cap for Texans on Mission, has worked with the organization for 11 years and said he and a group of volunteers travel the nation to help fill the gap when families are limited on options.

“A lot of these people they lost hope…what am I going to do…their house is flooded. Sometimes their reaction is to just sit down and say this is overwhelming. So, we come in to give them help, hope, and healing," said Bruce Slaven, a blue cap for Texans on Mission.

Floyd said her insurance covers water damage, but it does not cover flood damage. She said if Texans on Mission didn’t step in, she wouldn’t be able to afford help.

“I’m so grateful…my family is grateful for that because that’s one less thing out of our pocket we have to pay…it’s a few thousand dollars," said Floyd.

Her journey to getting her home fully restored isn’t over. After the volunteers complete their part...

“We have to come in after them; we have to hire someone to put things back together and buy the equipment, and that’s thousands," said Floyd.

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