Flash flood alerts for Central Texas

JULY 7, 9:37 A.M.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Lampasas and Mills counties and will remain in effect until 12:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The warning includes areas along Highway 84 between Goldthwaite and Star, where heavy rainfall may lead to dangerous flooding conditions.

JULY 7, 8:31 A.M.

The National Weather Service issues a flood watch for Bell, Comanche, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton, and Mills Counties until 7 p.m.

JULY 7, 8:24 A.M.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Coryell and Lampasas counties, effective through 11:15 a.m.