‘Feel our worth’: Voters approve pay increase for Copperas Cove first responders

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — “I feel like they're showing their support," Miguel Gonzalez, a detective with the Copperas Cove Police Department, said. "They are seeing what we are doing and the sacrifices we are making on a daily basis, and it feels good."

First responders in Copperas Cove are set to get a pay bump.

“I couldn’t be more grateful and thankful enough," Travis Diaz, a firefighter with the Copperas Cove Fire Department, said. "Personally, it just means a lot to be there at somebody’s worst moments, to be that building encouragement and help in whatever way they need."

Both Diaz and Gonzalez have served the community for some time. They said they work to keep residents safe and give them peace of mind.

Still, Diaz and Gonzalez never expected so much support from the community in return.

“It just shows us that you guys appreciate what we do — in a landslide percentage there,” Diaz said.

This comes after Copperas Cove voters approved a tax rate to generate $1.1 million and provide a 14% raise. Proposition A passed with 59% in favor and 41% against.

“Well, I feel the appreciation of it," Gonzalez said. "It brings some validation to what we are doing."

For them, it’s not just about the percentages on paper. They know it represents the voters who chose to give a little more, to give a whole lot back to those who keep us safe.

“It’s hard to put a, I guess, a stamp on what you feel is your worth, in a sense,” Diaz said.

“To see the community show up like this for us, it was a great surprise to know that we’re appreciated the way you all do appreciate us. We are ever so grateful for it.”

Both departments said this would make salaries more competitive than those in nearby communities.

The raises are set to go into effect this month.



Follow Allison on social media!