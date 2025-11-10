WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Federal aviation administration (FAA) workers in Waco have gone more than a month without paychecks during the government shutdown, missing two pay periods



Timothy Lindsey, an FAA equipment maintenance worker, is draining his savings to cover car payments, utilities, and children's activities

The shutdown is forcing the FAA to reduce routine maintenance on flight equipment due to parts shortages.

More than 11,000 FAA workers nationwide continue working without pay while remaining committed to public safety.

You can watch the full story here:

Federal workers in Waco go weeks without pay during government shutdown

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees in Waco are working without paychecks as the government shutdown stretches into its second month, forcing workers to drain savings accounts to cover basic expenses.

Timothy Lindsey, a union representative with Professional Aviation Safety Specialists who works for the FAA maintaining flight equipment in Waco, said he's been forced to tap into his savings to pay bills.

"Car payments, water bill, electric bill, cell phone bill, kids activities and things like that. So been really having to tap into any of the savings and everything we have to get through," Lindsey said.

Lindsey and thousands of other federal workers are now going more than a month without pay, missing two paychecks during the shutdown.

"2019, I was not prepared for, like I am this one, but still all the preparing that I did, it's running out," Lindsey said.

This marks Lindsey's second federal government shutdown. While the FAA has reduced flights by 10%, Lindsey explained the shutdown is also leading the agency to reduce routine maintenance on equipment.

"So now we're having to take those steps because we don't want to work on something and then we not be able to get it back online because we can't get the parts because of the government shutdown," Lindsey said.

Despite the financial hardship, Lindsey said he and more than 11,000 FAA workers remain committed to serving the public and ensuring their safety.

When asked about reports that lawmakers were close to reaching a deal, Lindsey expressed cautious optimism.

"We are hopeful, and we're looking forward to getting our pay, especially before the holidays come up," Lindsey said.

In regards to American Airlines flight cancellations the Waco Regional Airport released this statement on Monday, Nov. 10:

"American [Airlines] has been quiet on any further plans for cancellations. I can tell you that our schedule shows that we will have 2 departures and 2 arrives for today and tomorrow.



That’s all I know right now." - James Harris, Airport Manager at the Waco Regional Airport

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!