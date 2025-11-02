Federal court ruling offers hope for SNAP benefits as food pantries see surge in demand

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A federal court ruling could provide relief for families struggling with food insecurity, but local food banks are already feeling the strain as more people seek help during uncertain times.

Two federal judges ruled Friday that the Trump administration must cover some SNAP benefits, ordering the use of billions in emergency funds to at least cover food stamp benefits in November. However, food bank leaders say the ruling doesn't go far enough to meet the growing need.

At Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry in Waco, CEO and founder Bob Gager is preparing for some of the busiest days the organization has seen. The pantry has experienced an approximate 20% increase in new families seeking assistance.

"I expect more people to be here today than we've had," Gager said.

The impact of federal program disruptions is hitting home for Central Texas families, with many turning to food pantries for the first time.

"We've already had several people come to us and say we need help," Gager said.

To meet the increased demand, Shepherd's Heart is doubling down on its efforts by increasing the number of food distributions and packing more food for each family. Gager typically prepares for 160 to 170 families but loaded up for 325 families for Saturday's distribution.

The extra preparation is stretching the pantry's resources to the limit.

"We've been going through a lot of food," Gager said.

The challenge extends beyond Central Texas, affecting communities nationwide.

"This is something that affects everybody in the nation," Gager said.

Despite the strain on resources, Shepherd's Heart remains committed to keeping its doors open and serving the community. The organization says monetary donations are the most effective way to help, as the pantry has greater buying power than individual donors.

