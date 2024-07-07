Families needed to host international exchange students in Central Texas

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Dozens of exchange students hope to attend our high schools this fall, but they still need families to open up their homes to make it a reality.



In Central Texas, at least 20 more host families are needed.

Dali, 16, came to our community from Tunisia, a country in North Africa. While he was with his host family for only a year, they formed a bond that will last a lifetime.

25 News sat down with Paul Esper, who hosted Dali.

Esper said their family made the right choice, when they decided to open their home to an exchange student.

“The experience was lasting. He is a member of our family, just like his family considers us a member of theirs. He actually contacts us more than my own children who have moved out of the house,” Esper said.

Esper and his wife decided to host Dali to expose him to the American lifestyle and culture. However, Esper said they were the ones who learned things from Dali.

“There is nothing negative in his life. Even if the worst thing has happened, it's still the best thing that could have happened,” Esper said.

“Ever since my wife and I had that experience, we've found ourselves the same way now – even the worst things that happen there's something positive that could come out of it.”

This experience in our community is possible through non-profit, AYUSA. Their goal is to connect families across the world through high school student exchange.

“I have worked with students from 30 to 40 different countries now. Everyone is different, unique and bring their own point of view. It’s a different aspect of life that we can learn, so it helps us to open our mind that the world is a much bigger place than our little bubble,” Christin Sherburne, Regional Support Specialist with AYUSA, said.

Now, Esper and Sherburne are encouraging our community to think about hosting an exchange student – so is Dali.

