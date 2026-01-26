Families in across Central Texas make the most of rare winter weather with creative sledding

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Copperas Cove families are making the most of rare winter weather by using laundry baskets and other creative makeshift sleds to enjoy the snow with their children.



Texas Families Use Laundry Baskets as Sleds During Rare Snowfall

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Families across Copperas Cove are turning a rare winter weather event into unforgettable memories, using everything from laundry baskets to makeshift sleds to enjoy the snowy conditions.

Timothy J. Traeger, a Copperas Cove resident since 1996, spent the day outside with his children, making the most of the unusual weather. After his kids tired themselves out in the snow, they warmed up inside before heading back out for more winter fun.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

"The youngins are tired so they're getting warmed up and eating to take a nap and of course once they we're going right back there," Traeger said.

For Traeger's children, waking up to snow was an exciting surprise that turned into a day of family bonding.

"It's surreal and I love it and enjoy it being able to do it with them is just amazing and an incredible thing to do," Traeger said.

Tim Traeger

After posting in a local Copperas Cove Facebook group, Traeger received multiple videos from neighbors who were also enjoying the weather. The community response inspired creative sledding solutions.

"We grabbed a laundry basket and then we saw multiple videos on the comment you made of them swinging around and you see now that's fun," Traeger said.

Traeger noted that this type of weather is extremely rare for the area, recalling only one other similar event from the early 2000s when it unexpectedly snowed in April.

Tim Traeger

"This is random since there was one year I remember in the early 2000's sometime in April and it was a random day, and it snowed; it wasn't an April Fool's joke it just snowed," Traeger said.

While the snow won't last long, families are determined to create lasting memories. Traeger discovered that his family wasn't alone in their creative approach to winter fun.

"I had a friend of mine and say hey we're not the only ones doing this and nope you're not the only ones and whatever we had worked," Traeger said.

As the white winter conditions continue, Copperas Cove residents are proving that sometimes the best family memories come from making the most of unexpected moments – one laundry basket ride at a time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

