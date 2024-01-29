This Texas family is breaking athletic records in Chilton ISD

CHILTON, Texas — “So when I seen them when they were young and I seen them just run through the house racing I’m like yeah..I have to put y'all in some sports, it’s time for track and football,” Germann Robinson said.

Breaking records and beating scores is all in the family.

The Robinson’s are a well-known name in Chilton ISD from holding records in several sports—especially track and field.

“What I like about it—it takes my mind off of a lot of things and when you’re running all I can feel is me running and when I win it feels great to win,” senior Germaiya Robinson said.

The success of these athletes led their father to start their own brand and local track team.

“So I started putting it together and was like well we’re going to do a track club and whoever wants to join us they can,” father Germann said.

With eyes on the prize, the family said their athletic goals are for higher education.

“I want to get a scholarship in track and football and just run on the next level someday,” Germann Robinson Jr. said.

"I want to get a scholarship and I want to just beat my time in the 100,” Germarquis Robinson said.

The Goat Farm track team accepts athletes from ages 6 to 18.

“I’m so proud of them. They work hard and I always tell them to just trust the process,” Germann said.