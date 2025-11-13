'Sense of joy': Marlin inmates stitch quilts for foster children across Texas

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Inmates at the Hobby Unit in Marlin are sewing handmade quilts to give comfort and support to foster children across Texas.



Hobby Unit inmates are quilting blankets and sewing bags for foster children statewide.

The program has already donated 40 quilts to CPS.

Participants say the project gives them purpose and a meaningful way to give back to the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“There’s such a sense of satisfaction and joy of being able to contribute,” said Hobby unit inmate DeAnna Shephard.

DeAnna Shephard is a part of a program that helps quilt blankets for foster children across the state.

And she does it all behind the walls of the William P. Hobby Unit prison in Marlin.

“Being able to give to the community from right here, from this place, is just phenomenal,” said Shephard.

The program was started by laundry manager Terri Speer, who saw an opportunity to let the women give back.

“We’ve donated so far 40 quilts to foster care and 30 pillow cases that we’ve made into bags. It’s been very rewarding, especially once they’ve made those quilts and then we got to present them to the people for CPS and it was great,” said Hobby Unit laundry manager Terri Speer.

But it’s not just the children who are finding joy in the quilts. It’s the women who are stitching them with love.

“I feel like it’s a wonderful thing, we’re giving to the people who don’t have,” said Hobby Unit inmate Tameka Martin.

Giving back - one stitch at a time.

“It’s coming together to be a bigger community and have more involvement then just what you say right here,” said Shephard.



