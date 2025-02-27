Watch Now
Rosebud-Lott school to enact new phone policy Thursday

Jeanne Sager Photography via Shutterstock
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Rosebud-Lott Middle and High School will begin a new technology policy on Thursday, requiring students in grades 6-12 to show staff members their phones and other non-school technology in their Yondr pouch.

The school says students cannot leave their phones in their cars.

Students caught on campus with any technology not issued by the school will face disciplinary consequences.

Texas lawmakers are also reviewing a proposal to ban phones on school campuses. You can read more about the plan by clicking here.

