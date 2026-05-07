ROSEBUD, Texas (KXXV) — The community of Rosebud lined the street to welcome their late fire chief, Caleb Miller back home with a procession. Caleb is a name that represents love and trust to the community, which many consider their hometown hero. After dying from a UTV accident Saturday in Burnet County, Caleb was escorted home by Central Texas first responders from Temple.

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"More than a fire chief:" Rosebud welcomes Caleb Miller home with community procession

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Caleb was more than a fireman. He was more than a fire chief,” Jay Shults, close friend and fellow fireman to Caleb. “I've been doing fire service for 28 years. I've had to do some of these, and this is probably by far the worst one that I've had to do,”

Main street was lined with neighbors to pay respects to their hometown hero, Caleb Miller.

“We heard all the sirens and stuff going off so we kind of, we knew what was going on. We stopped for a minute and everybody kind of just had a moment for him. I wish there were more people like him,” neighbor Dusten Sims said.

First responders across Central Texas joined Rosebud VFD as they escorted Caleb from Temple to Rosebud.

“It hits you at the heart. It does. You know, I’m glad there's people out there that care that much about people,” Sims said. “He did so much for everyone. He tried to do his best to, you know, help whoever needed help when they needed help and, and never turn anybody away,”

As sirens sounded and flags waved high Caleb’s legacy was shared through laughs and tears.

“There's no way that we can replace Caleb. There's no Caleb. There's no person or anything that can top that. But what we're going to do is we're going to honor Caleb,” Shults said.

Visitation will be on Thursday and funeral services on Friday both starting at 11 a.m. at Westphalia Parish Hall.