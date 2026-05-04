ROSEBUD, Texas (KXXV) — The community of Rosebud is mourning the loss of Fire Chief Caleb Miller after he died in an off-road vehicle accident. He is remembered for his determination, helpfulness and love for the City of Rosebud.

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Rosebud community remembers Fire Chief Caleb Miller

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The name of Caleb Miller is met with smiles and fond memories across the city. David Diaz, owner of Highway 77 Café, worked with Caleb on nonprofit projects at his business.

“Everybody knows him. The community knows what he does for the community what he was doing for the community too,” Diaz said. “In a community like this, when you work with people like him, he becomes family.”

From helping in neighbor's times of need to bringing new ideas for the growth of the city. Kenny Ray Murray, Caleb’s best friend and Rosebud City Manager, tells me the impact will be felt in the city and beyond.

“When problems and emergencies arose in Rosebud was always Caleb’s smiling face that you saw, and that meant that help was there. Caleb would help with anything. It didn't matter, community organizing cleanups or, you know, disaster declaration work or anything,” said Murray.

From a young age, longtime friend of Caleb, Curtis Whitfield tells me he was always destined for greatness.

“He was a jack of all. He could take a motor apart at 10 years old, put it back together. Tearing down cars at 12, 13 years old, so I always knew that Caleb was going to be someone special because he was motivated,” Whitfield said.

But even through the loss, Whitfield told 25 News he hopes to see his legacy continues.

“It's always hard to lose, that I consider, good people,” Whitfield said. “I really hate it because the things that he had in store, that he wanted to do for rosebud, I’m hoping that someone would try to carry on his legacy.”

Caleb is survived by his wife and two children.