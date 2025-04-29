Water outage affects Marlin middle and elementary schools

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin Middle School is experiencing a temporary water outage that began Tuesday morning, with service expected to be restored by 3 p.m., according to school officials.

The outage has also impacted sections of Marlin Elementary School. District staff are currently assessing water availability across the affected areas.

Despite the disruption, the schools have implemented contingency measures to ensure normal operations. The cafeteria remains open, and staff have confirmed they can complete lunch service without interruption.

To maintain restroom access, the district’s maintenance and operations team is transporting water from Legion Field to keep facilities functioning.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and are committed to meeting the needs of our students and staff during this temporary disruption,” the district said in a statement.

Marlin ISD released the following statement on its Facebook page...