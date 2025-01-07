Vandalism at Legion Field causes damage to school facilities on New Year’s Eve

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Marlin community has been informed about the damage to Legion Field that occurred on New Year’s Eve.

The parking lot was left littered with trash and fireworks debris, gates were broken, and soccer goals were moved out of place.

Concerns have arisen after gun shell casings were discovered scattered throughout the parking area.

The new scoreboard sustained damage, with the top left panels now non-functional, likely due to a gunshot or fireworks.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.