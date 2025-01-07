Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFalls CountyMarlin

Actions

Vandalism at Legion Field causes damage to school facilities on New Year’s Eve

Marlin ISD logo
Marlin ISD
Marlin ISD logo
Posted

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Marlin community has been informed about the damage to Legion Field that occurred on New Year’s Eve.

The parking lot was left littered with trash and fireworks debris, gates were broken, and soccer goals were moved out of place.

Concerns have arisen after gun shell casings were discovered scattered throughout the parking area.

The new scoreboard sustained damage, with the top left panels now non-functional, likely due to a gunshot or fireworks.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood