The City of Marlin without water for over a week, receives state assistance

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin has been without water for over a week, prompting officials to issue a disaster declaration last week as residents and businesses face ongoing disruptions.

To provide relief, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is providing support, including portable showers, laundry trailers, and other resources to aid those impacted by the water outage.

City officials said the crisis began after issues with the water system left the community without access to clean water. While crews work to resolve the problem, a timeline for complete restoration remains unclear.