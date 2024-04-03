Protesters rally in front of Falls County Sheriff’s Office, hoping to gain attention of Sheriff Joe Lopez

MARLIN, Texas — The saga of abuse claims at the Marlin Animal Shelter have resurfaced.

This time outside the Falls County Sheriff's office.

“The dogs deserve justice — they didn’t deserve to die slowly and be starved and not be provided water or vet care,” said animal activist, Dorene Burlew.

It's been more than two months since dead and neglected dogs were found at the shelter.

After a series of controversies and frustration with city leaders, animal activists have now brought their fight to the Falls County Sheriff's office.

"Next week is three months, and Joe Lopez has informed us that he has not started the investigation," said protest organizer, Dorothy Sanders.

"He is working one felony at a time and is understaffed. So we’re out here to let him know we have not forgotten about this and we’re here demanding justice be served."

Protesters say they've been disappointed with what they say is a lack of effort from city leaders.

"Very frustrating… very frustrating that not even the animal control officer on duty has been interviewed and none of the rescues that were witnesses themselves have been interviewed,” Sanders said.

Sheriff Joe Lopez did drive by and briefly speak with protesters, offering nothing more than bottled water.

“That was pretty much it — I asked him if he would be interested in signing the petition and getting the Texas Rangers but he kind of laughed and said no,” Sanders said.

As of now, there have been no arrests made or updates from Lopez on the current investigation.

“They can’t speak for themselves, so we have to be their voice — we have to enforce and uphold our local laws that were put in place for a reason,” Burlew said.