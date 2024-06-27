No recall for Marlin Mayor Susan Byrd

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — It appears there will be no recall of Marlin Mayor Susan Byrd, after the city of Marlin determined organizers did not collect enough signatures to force her out of office.

The city came to the conclusion after attempting to validate the hundreds of signatures collected over several weeks.

In a letter sent to petitioners who submitted the recall petition, the notice states:



There were 37 duplicate signatures

There were five that the date of birth did not match the listed date of birth of the Voters Register

There were three names that were neither printed nor signed, therefore, the name was not legible

There were 65 signatures that were not listed as qualified voters of the city on the voters register

The letter also mentions that the official list of registered voters for Marlin as of June 11 shows to be 3,045 meaning there would need to be at least 305 signatures.

The city says that of the 378 signatures included in the recall petitions, only 260 could be validated.

A corrected version of the recall petition may be re-submitted within 10 days of the notice.

Petitioners tell 25 News they received the notice on June 24.