Marlin residents band together to recall the mayor

MARLIN, Texas — Kathryn Sears was born and raised in Marlin.

"Number one our water situation in Marlin is horrible," Sears said.

Sears and others said they have had enough of Marlin's Mayor Susan Byrd and want her recalled. Sears signed a petition Saturday calling for new leadership.

"She said she had big plans, she said she was going to fix things in Marlin and she did nothing. She's not even in her office very often," Sears said.

Organizer Pam Kelly is also asking her neighbors to sign the petition to see Mayor Byrd leave her position.

"If the mayor had done what she should have done in the first place, and that is, take action on the employees under her authority for not doing their job, none of us would be here because that's what we've been fighting for to have that happen," Kelly said.

We reached out to the mayor's office for comment on the effort, but have not heard back. Organizers said they have until June 10th to get over 200 signatures to recall the mayor. Sears said she just wants Marlin to have a bright future.

"Marlin can be a great city, it truly can but we've got to have leadership that will promote that," Sears said.