New mental health and wellness center set to open soon in Marlin

MARLIN, Texas — “ I’ve been very successful but I’ve been alone, and I don’t want to be successful and alone anymore,” said the founder and owner of Hazel and Joe Ray Lewis Wellness Center Nakita Bowman.

Nakita Bowman spent her childhood summers in Marlin with her grandparents.

Her grandmother was a Justice of the Peace and her grandfather was a military veteran.

“They served Marlin for many many many years," Bowman said.

Nakita is giving back to local neighbors in the exact walls where she was once raised.

Bowman is opening up a mental health and wellness center in the home where her grandparents lived for more than a decade.

“They don’t really have mental health services. so I feel like we go out and get experiences, get education in order to bring it back to our communities and our family so Marlin has a very warm spot for me,” Bowman said.

The Hazel and Joe Ray Lewis Wellness Center will be located on 1111 Park Street and will provide mental health services, physical rehabilitation and support groups.

“Although this may feel like a bunch of strangers it’s not, it’s my family. I always said that if I can provide services for strangers then I can definitely provide services for my family,” Bowman said.

Bowman tells 25 News the shelter will also act as a cooling and heating shelter for the homeless.

They are currently looking for volunteers and sponsors.

She says it's a dream that she hopes brings our neighbors together.

“To bring money here is one thing but from a grassroots perspective, we have to change the mentality as well as bringing jobs and job training so that we can shift the dynamic of what’s happening here in Marlin,” Bowman said.

The center is currently taking clients.

For more information on the center you can call the number 832-774-0886 or visit their website here.