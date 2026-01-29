Marlin water plant back online after crews repair three main breaks

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin's water treatment plant is back online and producing 1,000 gallons of treated water per minute as the city works to restore full service following a recent shutdown due to multiple water line breaks from recent winter freeze.

The water is being pumped to town as clear well levels allow, according to a city update released Thursday evening. While elevated storage tank levels showed improvement earlier today, they dropped again due to three water main breaks that occurred throughout the day.

City of Marlin Public Works crews, working alongside Texas Department of Criminal Justice personnel, successfully repaired all three leaks. Public works staff are now conducting additional inspections with assistance from the Marlin Fire Department to identify any other potential issues.

Residents who spot water leaks are encouraged to report them by calling the Marlin Police Department's non-emergency line at (254) 883-9255.

The city expects a bottled water shipment to arrive Thursday evening. Once delivered, 10 full pallets will be staged in the parking area next to Fire Station 1 at 101 Fortune Street.

Officials are asking residents to limit themselves to two cases of water per household to ensure adequate supplies for everyone. Additional pallets will be placed at the same location as supplies are depleted.

The city plans to post updates and send emergency notification alerts once the bottled water becomes available for distribution.

City officials expressed gratitude for the support received during the water emergency, thanking citizens, employees, the City of Rosebud, TDCJ, Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, and volunteers from Falls County and surrounding areas.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.