Winter freeze shuts down Marlin water plant, residents left with little water

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Winter weather has forced a shutdown of Marlin's water plant, leaving residents across the community with little to no water pressure.

Marlin resident Nakeya Wharton described her reaction when she first learned about the water issue.

"My first reaction was like, ugh, ok, we're going through this again," Wharton said.

"We went to bed last night with very low water pressure. Woke up this morning and it was basically gone," Wharton said.

The City of Marlin says frozen equipment at the water plant forced production to shut down overnight, draining the clear well that normally supplies water to homes across town. The situation resulted in a disaster declaration from Mayor Susan Byrd.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, the city says firefighters working to refill the water plant are struggling with icy roads.

"The worst thing you want to do is go through an ice storm, or snow storm, or anything like that, but the last thing you should have to worry about is water," said Hollislee Johnson, a Marlin resident.

Crews have since restarted production, but the system isn't back to normal. Right now, the plant is running at about half capacity, leaving many neighbors with little more than a trickle.

"There's still a little water dripping through the faucets, but like I said, it is very very low," Wharton said, demonstrating the minimal water pressure coming from her faucet.

Neighbors like Johnson tell 15 ABC this is a familiar frustration in Marlin.

"Every winter, either a local busts or a leak happens and we run out of water," Johnson said. "It hurts, especially with us having kids. You know, trying to stay sanitary, try and keep dishes washed, and try to keep functions of the house going."

In the city's latest update, officials say firefighters are hauling water to the plant to help clean filters and boost production. But city leaders say there's still no clear timeline for when full water pressure will return.

"Man, I just wish they can get it fixed and get it figured out so we don't have to go through this," Johnson said.

"To not have water, that's something that we need to survive," Wharton said.

