Marlin schools remain closed Friday due to delayed water restoration

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Officials announced Thursday that Marlin Independent School District has canceled all classes for Friday, May 9, as water pressure at both district campuses remains insufficient.

District leaders said full water pressure is not expected to return until late Friday afternoon or evening. As a result, the district will remain closed to students.

Marlin ISD anticipates resuming normal operations on Monday, May 12. District officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

