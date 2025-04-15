Marlin schedules special meeting on police chief status and salaries

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Marlin will hold a special-called meeting at 4 p.m. on April 17 to discuss and deliberate the pay of the acting police chief.

During the meeting, the Marlin City Council will consider approving ending the police chief’s paid administrative leave and reinstating the chief to full-time duty.

The council will also deliberate on authorizing pay for the acting police chief, as permitted under Texas Government Code Section 551.074, which allows discussion of personnel matters in executive session.