Marlin residents help distribute more than 1,000 cases of free water from neighborhood Walmart

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Our neighbors from this community and others are supporting each other in a time of need.

"Our kids are really proud of their community and we like to pull together. It's a good thing for our kids to get together and do something outside of the arena,” said Marlin head football coach Jeff Rogers.

With some residents in Marlin going days without water, the local Walmart stepped up and gave away more than a thousand cases.

"We just want to do our part, it's something that echoes through our company getting out and giving to our community. When we saw the call go out we tried to do everything we could to do our part and help fill that need,” said Marlin Walmart store manager Jamie Sanchez.

Some important players in the community made it happen.

" With the football team helping the community it's probably showing that we care for the community and we have a lot for the community because they give back to us so we can give back to them,” said Marlin football player Ty’raun Bell.

"It feels great knowing we all grew up here and knowing that we can help them when they helped us most,” said one member from the Marlin football team.

Residents receiving water showed their appreciation.

"Yes I am extremely grateful and happy even though it's hot and everything. At least we got some nice people that's willing to give away free water,” said Marlin resident Tamara Brandon.

Mayor Pro-Tem Debra Levels-McDavid attended and says water conditions are improving.

"We are improving right now but we have not changed our status from stage 4 water restrictions and boil water notice because that has to be approved by TCEQ,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Debra Levels-McDavid.

She tells me several tanks are being filled and there are now less than 10 leaks being repaired.

But she says this adversity is bringing our neighbors together.

" We are Marlin strong, we believe in our dedication and commitment to the community. It is a joy and it is God's grace that we come together during adversaries,” said McDavid.