Marlin ISD to remain closed Wednesday

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin Independent School District announced it will remain closed on Wednesday, May 7, due to continued water issues affecting the city.

Faculty and staff were on campus Tuesday, preparing take-home assignments to ensure students stayed on track academically during the closure.

“Thank you to our incredible staff for stepping up once again,” the district said in a statement. “We appreciate our families’ patience and understanding as we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students.”

An official district callout will provide parents with further instructions on how and when to pick up their children’s assignments.