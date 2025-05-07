Marlin ISD schools remain closed Thursday as water service gradually returns

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin Independent School District announced that schools will remain closed to students on Thursday, May 8, as the city continues efforts to restore water service to all campuses.

Although water is slowly returning, district officials said full restroom and cafeteria capabilities must be in place before students can safely return.

All Marlin ISD faculty and staff are instructed to report to their campuses on Thursday for a regular workday focused on planning and preparation.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our students back on Friday, May 9,” the district said in a statement.