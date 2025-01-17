Marlin ISD completes transition to 7 member school board, marking milestone in local governance

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — At its Jan. 13, 2025, regular board meeting, Marlin Independent School District swore in four trustees and one board manager, completing its transition to a seven-member board for the first time since 2017.

Under Superintendent Darryl J. Henson’s leadership, the district has spent four years improving student outcomes, culminating in the shift from a majority of state-appointed board managers to a locally elected and appointed board of trustees.

“This transition represents a major milestone for Marlin ISD,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said. “Through the oversight of the board of managers and the collaboration with Superintendent Henson, the district has made significant progress in academics and governance."

trustees for Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5. Kathleen Barrett was appointed by Morath as a board manager. Byrleen Terry transitioned from her role as a board manager to her elected position as an at-large trustee.

As required by state law, Morath will continue to replace board managers with elected trustees until the board of managers’ term expires on Jan. 31, 2026. At that time, the governing body will be entirely comprised of elected trustees.