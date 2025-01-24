Marlin ISD closes for 7th day this year amid ongoing water supply issues

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin ISD announced it will remain closed Friday, Jan. 24, due to ongoing water supply issues.

The district is working to secure a water truck to provide water to its campuses, enabling the use of the newly installed water line system.

This system was implemented as a precaution after water supply concerns arose in December 2024.

This marks the seventh day Marlin ISD has had to cancel classes this school year because of low or no water pressure on its campuses.

While the district plans to apply for a Missed School Day Waiver from the Texas Education Agency, officials recognize the closures’ impact on students' education.

The district is also considering adjustments to the current school year calendar to recover lost instructional time.