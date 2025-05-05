Marlin ISD campuses to remain closed Tuesday due to ongoing water problems

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — District officials announced that all Marlin Independent School District campuses will remain closed on Tuesday, May 6, due to continued water service issues affecting the city.

The closure applies to all students, while instructional staff—including teachers, teacher assistants, and instructional aides—are asked to report to their respective campuses. Staff will use the day to work on instructional plans and assignments in preparation for upcoming student needs.

“Thank you for your understanding as we navigate these challenges,” district leadership said in a statement.