MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin ISD officials have approved a new calendar for the rest of the school year, and school will now be in session for regular, full days on February 14, 21, 28, and March 28, April 11, and 25.

According to the district, facilities were closed for a number of days due to lack of running water, and these days in session will make up for lost school time.