Marlin home catches fire from children popping fireworks

MARLIN, Texas — "In the process of me getting the baby out we heard something say 'boom',” said Marlin resident Kiesha Solomon.

Kiesha Solomon was in the process of getting her 3-year -ld grandson dressed when she walked out to see the back of her home in flames.

"I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it. All my stuff that we worked hard for and memories, my wedding dress…everything,” said Solomon.

A neighbor reported seeing kids running from the fire and she says responding firefighters told her the fire was likely caused by an early Fourth of July celebration from kids in her neighborhood.

"It was fireworks. The kids have been busting fireworks all day and all night,” said Solomon.

She said it's an accident that will leave her family scarred.

"My grandson is going to be traumatized for a while and my son is going to be traumatized for a while. It's been bothering me, I couldn't sleep last night because I'm scared it's going to catch back on fire,” said Solomon.

Solomon tells us she reached out to the mayor, fire department, and Falls County Sheriff's Office, with none of them offering her any assistance.

She said she was told that the fire department would reach out to the Red Cross for help but she has yet to hear anything.

"It was so dry, you should have had a burn ban in place. We need to talk about how we can prevent this,” said Solomon.

Solomon also said parents and guardians should be keeping a close eye on their children, especially during this time of year.

"Supervision, supervision, supervision. That's what needs to happen,” said Solomon.

25 news reached out to the Marlin Fire Department for comment, but they have not yet returned our calls.