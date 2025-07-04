Marlin Firefighters handle 4 different wrecks

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department responded to four separate traffic accidents on Friday, several of which occurred nearly simultaneously, according to department officials.

The first crash took place on State Highway 7 east of Marlin and involved a single vehicle with minor injuries. A second incident on FM 147 involved two vehicles and required the use of the Jaws of Life to extricate occupants. Two additional crashes were reported on State Highway 6.

Thanks to the department’s multiple stations along Highway 6, all emergency calls were answered without delay. Traffic control arrow boards were successfully deployed at two of the crash scenes on Highways 6 and 7.

Assisting agencies included the Texas Department of Public Safety, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Falls County Constable Precinct 1, City Ambulance, Richard Johnson’s Autos Unlimited, and Hogg Automotive Towing.