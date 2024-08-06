Local groups share insight on previously incarnated people struggling to find employment

MARLIN, Texas — "Offenses from 20 and 30 years ago are held against a lot of members in our organization and it's just like at what point is enough enough,” said Project Director of the Lioness Justice Impacted Alliance Jennifer Toon.

With approximately 60 percent of former inmates struggling to find a job in the U.S. — some Central Texas groups are helping provide resources for people in our community who have been to jail.

25 News spoke to Jennifer Toon with the Lioness Alliance, and she says the obstacles begin as soon as they're released from custody.

"I also too was on parole and I was on an ankle monitor and a high level of supervision so that even complicated going to job interviews and being able to work extra hours,” Toon said.

She also says they're also faced with scrutiny during their job search from local employers.

"I think formerly incarcerated people are ready to work and their ready to work jobs that will give them a sustainable living wage but it's the employer that has that fear when you pull up that background check,” said Toon.

Katelyn Smith began the R.I.S.E. nonprofit in Marlin.

It's an organization dedicated to providing resources like clothes , shoes, and other hygiene items for previously incarcerated women.

"I had no resources — I had nothing. I didn't even have resources to go to the grocery store so for me that was a huge part in realizing this has to change,” said R.I.S.E founder Katelyn Smith.

From being locked up to opening her own business within the city of Marlin - Katelyn hopes other members who have been to jail can find hope in the same way she did.

"We are working to change the legislation, we are working to make change in that way but we have to be able to help right now. They're not alone. People have been through this, people have survived this and they can too,” said Smith.