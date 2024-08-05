City of Marlin to resume limb pickup from May and June storm damage

MARLIN, Texas — "Lots of limbs down on the businesses next to us, on the vehicles next to us , the parking lot was filled,” said Co-owner of Vonnie & Kate Creations Katelyn Smith.

In May, 25 News told you about severe weather that hit neighbors in Marlin.

The damage left many homes with trees and limbs taking over their yard.

Almost three months later — the City of Marlin took to Facebook to inform residents they would be collecting those limbs this week.

I spoke to a local business owner who says she's frustrated with how long it took for something to be done.

"It's frustrating because it's ugly — we have an event coming up in two weeks in our parking lot and it's full of limbs so we're going to have to try and figure out how to move them ourselves at this point because we have to have room for people to park,” Smith said.

25 News spoke to the city who says the delay was caused because of the city's focus on other issues including the continuing problems regarding water leaks throughout the community.

"It was an all hands on deck response to the water leaks for the city workers and as you can imagine that caused a backlog in regularly scheduled work. Now that we're in August we're able to refocus on the limbs,” said City of Marlin Director of Marketing and Economic Development, Winston Williams.

The city says limbs should be no longer than three feet and should be placed in your yard close to the curb or street.

"Just to make handling of the limbs easier for the workers. We were finding that even though we said 6 feet some people were doing seven or eight," Williams said.

Williams says this isn't the only time that they will be picking up limbs — he says the city is committed to cleaning them up until they are all gone.

If you still have limbs in your yard you should put in a work order or contact city hall here.