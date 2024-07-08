City of Marlin spent Sunday afternoon distributing bottled water after issuing boil water notice

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Marlin spent several hours Sunday afternoon passing out free bottled waters to residents.

Each household was allowed 2 cases of water by showing proof of residency.

The city is currently under stage 4 water restrictions and a boil water notice, due to a leak in the water distribution system.

Several residents and businesses are reporting having low water pressure, brown water, and some with no water at all.

The city says it's working to effectively repair water leaks, which caused the city to shut off water service in some areas. An update shared Sunday evening from the city blamed leaks for the loss o two million gallons of water a day.

The city has received assistance from the Teex public works and are asking residents to limit their use of water.

There's no word on how long the city will continue distributing water.