City of Marlin seeks aid from Governor Abbott as water emergency deepens

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Marlin has declared a local state of disaster and requested assistance from Governor Greg Abbott as it continues to face a critical water crisis.

In a statement, city officials said that personnel at the Marlin water plant are working closely with Wallace Power Controls and Electric to address issues with the plant’s membrane system. Efforts are now focused on SCADA programming to identify potentially corrupted code that may be impacting operations.

To further support troubleshooting, the city has brought in an engineer from Koch, the Massachusetts-based manufacturer of the membrane plant. Two of three newly installed variable frequency drive (VFD) controls are now functioning, officials said.

Despite the ongoing issues, the city reported that the Hobby elevated water tower remains at full capacity. Marlin is in the process of acquiring a portable treatment plant through the State of Texas Assistance Request (STAR) system.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is expected to deliver bottled water to the city later Thursday, with distribution details to follow.

