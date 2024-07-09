City of Marlin says low water pressure could last at least 2 more weeks while repairing 15 leaks

MARLIN, Texas — The City of Marlin says that they are currently working to repair more than 15 leaks in their water distribution system.

They say residents can expect to be with low water pressure for at least two weeks.

“We discovered several leaks over the last week or so, and those leaks are caused by ground shifting,” said City of Marlin Director of Marketing and Economic Development, Winston Williams.

The city says they are currently working solely on leaks and have reached out to several outside resources including the city of Rosebud, Texas emergency management, and the Texas A&M engineering extension.

Williams tells 25 News that if any residents are in need of bottled water they should contact the city at 254-883-1450, Extension 3.

The city is asking that citizens continue to look for leaks.

“We can’t control what the ground is doing and shifting, we wish we could but we can’t," Williams said.

"Citizens, please continue to look for leaks and if they are found please report them."