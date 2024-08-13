City of Marlin making improvements to its water quality, drainage system

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Marlin has spent the last few months dealing with water issues, including the several water leaks that left many of its neighbors without water for days.

Now, the city says improvements to the water quality are on the way.

A project funded with the Clean Water State Revolving Fund through the Environmental Protection Agency, will focus on drainage system improvements and water quality.

The city says improvements will be in an area generally bounded by 1st Street, Williams Street, Little Street and Lincoln Street.

25 News drove by those areas and saw that crews have already started working — the city says utilities will be relocated as necessary to install improvements.

The storm sewer collection system will then drain to a new water quality pond structure located at Marlin City Park and then into Perry Creek which drains into the Brazos River.

The city is hopeful that this system will relieve the amount of sediment and debris from entering the receiving stream.