Arraignments set in Marlin Animal Shelter abuse case

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Falls County District Clerk's Office confirms to 25 News' Madison Myers arraignments have been set for three people charged in the Marlin Animal Shelter investigation.

Marlin Police Chief James Hommel was one of three people arrested on a series of charges related to the city's animal shelter.

Nicole Grams, a former animal control officer, and Robert Thomas were also arrested in February.

All three are scheduled to appear for arraignment hearings on April 24.

Read more about the investigation by clicking here or watch the video below for previous coverage.