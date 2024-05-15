Animal activists propose volunteer program for the Marlin Animal Shelter

MARLIN, Texas — "Together we as an animal-loving community, can make the Marlin animal shelter a success,” said one local animal advocate, Valerie Mann.

Mann is one of the many people in the Central Texas community demanding justice for the Marlin dogs.

But now she's approaching the fight in a different way.

"I am not a public speaker at all… my nerves are shot — but I'm willing to speak up for something I believe in,” Mann said.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, she went before city leaders and proposed a volunteer program for the city animal shelter.

"It truly does take a village — this is a win-win situation for Marlin,” Mann said.

From attending city meetings, protests, and even speaking with the governor, Mann says there's been a lot of hard work and thought put into the volunteer program.

"I'm an animal advocate — I absolutely love animals, and I would hate for this to happen again," she said.

"Basically, I know that we can't control all cities but Marlin is local, so it is our city."

If the program is accepted, Mann says there will be a shelter coordinator, as well as volunteers who will feed, walk, and socialize with the dogs on a daily basis.

Several people in the community spoke up at the meeting, showing their support for the program.

Some people drove hours to be in attendance.

"I want to be heard because again, these animals are innocent," said Kelly Niles from San Marcos.

"They can’t speak up for themselves so someone needs to speak up for them — we need to be the voice for the voiceless."

For Mannm she says this is one step closer to getting justice for the Marlin dogs.