2 killed, 1 left injured after Thursday night crash

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left two dead and one person injured.

State Troopers arrived at the scene of a crash on SH-6 near CR-2885 south of Marlin around 8 p.m.

A northbound car drove onto the wrong side of the roadway and crashed into another vehicle, a compact car.

The driver and the passenger of the compact car were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the car was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Troopers are still investigating.

